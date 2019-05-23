Show all papers for selection of new Navy chief: Armed Forces Tribunal

The move came while accepting Andaman Nicobar Command chief Vice Admiral Bimal Verma's new petition against his supersession for the top post

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) directed the Defence Ministry on Wednesday to place all the documents and orders pertaining to selection of new Indian Navy chief. The move came while accepting Andaman Nicobar Command chief Vice Admiral Bimal Verma's new petition against his supersession for the top post.

The petition was filed after the Defence ministry, last week, rejected his statutory complaint against the appointment. He had challenged Vice Admiral Karambir Singh's appointment, while overlooking his candidature, calling it a "whimsical and arbitrary" decision of the government that was a blot on his reputation and illustrious career.

He sought quashing of the March 23 announcement that Eastern Naval Command chief, who is six months his junior, will take over from Admiral Sunil Lanba on May 31. Though it did not quash the appointment, the AFT found merit in petition and sought all relevant documents from the ministry. The matter has been posted for hearing on May 29.

The government contended that merit, and not just seniority, will be the deciding factor in selecting officers for top ranks in the armed forces.

It said specific parameters for selection were applied uniformly to all the contenders and based on the assessment, it was found that Vice Admiral Verma, though being the senior most eligible officer, was unsuitable to hold the post of the Chief of the Naval Staff.

It held up two letters of severe displeasure issued to Vice Admiral Verma in 2005 and 2008, and also pointed to the fact that he has never helmed the Western or Eastern Naval Commands, nor been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal medal for distinguished service.

The tribunal also asked Vice Admiral Verma why he did not register his response when a severe letter of reprimand was issued to him in 2008's Navy War Room Leak case. He has to file his reply before May 29.

