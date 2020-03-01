Headlines

'Should speak up, all those who died are Indians': Owaisi questions 'silence' of PM Modi on Delhi riots

Violence erupted in North-East Delhi after clashes broke out between anti-CAA and pro CAA groups. Several shops have been set ablaze and cases of stone-pelting and arson have been witnessed.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 01, 2020, 09:21 PM IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit violence-affected areas of North Delhi. He also questioned Prime Minister's silence on the matter, saying that the violence "took place a few kilometres away from his official residence." 

"I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi that why hasn't he spoken a word on Delhi violence that took place a few kilometres away from his official residence. More than 40 people lost their lives in the violence. Prime Minister Modi should speak up on this matter and visit the violence affected Shiv Vihar once as people who died in the violence are all Indians," ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

"I want to tell the Prime Minister that this violence has happened because of the statements made by leaders of his party. This is a genocide. I thought that the Prime Minister got his lesson in 2002 in Gujarat but a genocide occurred in 2020 too in Delhi," he added.

It is to be noted that the atmosphere in the national capital vitiated after certain BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur made controversial statements before the Delhi assembly elections. Kapil Mishra made headlines for his contentious tweet likening the electoral battle in the Delhi polls as an 'India vs Pakistan match'. 

In another controversial tweet, Mishra had said that several 'small Pakistans' are being created in certain pockets of Delhi which includes Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok.

Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur led chants of slogans at an election rally that called for "shooting down of traitors" as he attacked those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

As the minister shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko", the crowd responded with chants of "goli maro sa*** ko." 

Moreover, just a day before the riots spiralled out of control, Mishra gave a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to evacuate the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters from Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh area of the city. 

The road was blocked by anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, forcing the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to close the entry and exit gates of the station.

Violence erupted in North-East Delhi after clashes broke out between anti-CAA and pro CAA groups. Several shops have been set ablaze and cases of stone-pelting and arson have been witnessed.

The clashes fanned out to Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Brijpuri, Shiv Vihar and Noor Ilahi until Tuesday in which at least 42 persons, including a police head constable, died.

