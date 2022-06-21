‘Should Kashmir be given to Pakistan?’: Question in MP Civil Service exam sparks controversy

File photo

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) received a lot of criticism from aspirants and political leaders over a controversial question asked in the preliminary examination of the state civil services, which revolved around Kashmir.

In the question paper which went viral on social media, the MPPSC Civil Services preliminary examination paper had a question about whether Kashmir, which is involved in an international dispute, should be handed over to Pakistan or not.

The MPPSC question paper which surfaced on the internet showed a multiple choice question with states, “Should Kashmir be handed over to Pakistan?” The students who appeared for the exam found the options confusing and many were not able to respond, according to news reports.

The two options on the MP Civil Services question paper were –

Yes, as it will help the economic situation of India No, as it will increase the demand of the Pakistan administration

According to the Hindustan Times, the answer key of the Madhya Pradesh civil services exam 2022 showed that the second option of the multiple-choice question was right. Regardless, the question paper sparked a row on social media, with many people slamming MPPSC for their choice of question.

People who appeared for the MPPSC preliminary examination were left confused over the Kashmir question, and said that they were not sure about how to select the correct option.

As per HT reports, Congress leader Ajay Yadav said, “Kashmir is India’s pride. It is highly objectionable to even think that it [handing over Kashmir to Pakistan] can save money. Even, the correct answer is objectionable... it should not be about stopping similar demands [for secession] ...give a better life to people of India.”

