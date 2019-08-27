'Should I quit my job or commit suicide': Agra cop's leave application for wife's treatment goes viral

Excruciatingly long working hours, no leaves during festivals and no week offs, Police job is not an easy task. Not every person understands what struggle a policeman goes through his life.

Police personnel often face negative publicity in India and always accused of not performing their duty rightly.

Amidst all this a leave application of a police constable, Shyam Singh, hailing from Agra is grabbing attention. The cop has requested for few more leaves as his wife's health condition was not up to the mark.

Shyam Singh took 3 days leave for his wife's treatment. Since there was no improvement in her health, he asked for more leaves. Due to absence from his duty, he was asked a so cause notice.





In his letter, Singh asked if humanity has died in his profession or he has to commit suicide to prove his point?

Little did Shyam Singh know his that his application would start doing rounds on the internet.