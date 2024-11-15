Amidst the furore over Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar's controversial comments targeting Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta, the BJP leader lashed out at him.

Amidst the furore over Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar's controversial comments targeting Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta, the BJP leader said that his opponents had started personal attacks against him and his wife as they realised they would not be able to defeat him.

"The Prime Minister is not wrong when he says that there should be a focus on women's development and women-led social reforms. In the last five years, when Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar could not do anything against me in any of the investigations he carried out, he started personal attacks against me and his troll army started accusing my wife on the Instagram reels she made," Fadnavis said in an interview with ANI.

Further, he said he believed that truth will eventually triumph.

"If a civilized person saw the trolls made against my wife, they would be highly embarrassed. I told my wife that considering that we are in politics, we have to be patient and that truth can be troubled, but not defeated," Fadnavis added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the trollers should be ashamed and drown in water considering the way they criticized his wife and wrote derogatory things about her.

"The way they behaved and made memes about my wife and wrote bad things about her, they should die drowning in water. If you want to fight, come and fight in the front. What is this kind of war that you are fighting? I am very patient in this matter. I understand their fight and I will defeat them,' he stated.

Recently Kanhaiya, while addressing a campaign rally in Nagpur took aim at Fadnavis' recent comments referring to the upcoming elections as a "Dharamyudh."

The Congress leader said that the job of "saving religion" should not be reduced to political rhetoric while the Deputy Chief Minister's wife engages in "making Instagram reels."

Fadnavis said that he has seen the impact of the BJP government's "women centric" policies in the States.

"I have toured the whole of Maharashtra, I see a very positive feeling. Especially because of our women-centric policy, I see a lot of positivity among women voters. Earlier, 75% men and 25% women attended our rallies, now 50% women participation is seen. I think because of this positivity, we have an edge and we will form the government with an absolute majority."

Meanwhile, Fadnavis has alleged that Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of breaking up political parties and families.

Asked "what impact will the family breakup and party breakups have on the Maharashtra elections', Fadnavis said, "I don't think it will have any impact. If there is a master in Maharashtra in breaking families, breaking parties, uniting them and then breaking them again, it is Sharad Pawar. If we make a list of how many parties and families he has broken since 1978, then he will have to be called the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of breaking parties and families..."

"This party (Shiv Sena) broke due to excessive ambitions, Uddhav ji wanted to become the Chief Minister, so he broke ties with us. After becoming the CM, he wanted to bring Aaditya Thackeray forward, so in a way he tried to suffocate Eknath Shinde, so Eknath Shinde had no option left. On the other hand, Sharad Pawar ji made Ajit Pawar, who has been leading the party for 30 years, a villain because he wanted to oust Supriya Sule from the party. Ajit Pawar was left with no choice. This happened due to personal ambition..." Fadnavis said.

The campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, and counting will be held on November 23.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.