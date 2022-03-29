Shortage of IAS officers in the country, 22% cadre posts vacant

India is facing a 22% shortage of IAS officers in the country. Due to this, the states are being forced to appoint non-cadre officers to the cadre posts. Keeping in mind the growing needs of the Indian Administrative Service, a Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended to the Department of Personnel and Training to increase the annual number of IAS officers.

Last year in December, the Centre decided to set up a panel to assess the deficit and suggest a recruitment plan for 2021-2030. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) gave 'in-principle' approval for constituting the committee that will suggest measures for the immediate, medium as well as the long-term needs.

Now the government is trying to find a suitable solution to determine the number of IAS officers recruited every year from the Civil Services Examination 2022 onwards. For this, a committee has been constituted by the government.

1500 IAS posts vacant

It is estimated that the shortage of IAS officers is well over 1,500. The intake of IAS officers is currently restricted at 180 per year.

The Parliament's Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice presented the 112th report in Parliament last week.

The authorised strength of IAS officers is 6,746, which includes 4,682 posts for officers promoted through the Indian Civil Services Examination.

Of the total strength, the report states that 2,064 posts are for officers promoted from State Civil Services to the IAS cadre.

Number of posted IAS officers at present is 5,231 of which 3,787 have joined by direct recruitment and 1,444 promoted from State Civil Services.

Maximum 57% posts vacant in Jammu and Kashmir

If we look at the state-wise figures, 57% seats are vacant in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by 40% in Tripura, 37.2% in Nagaland, 32% in Kerala and 31% in Jharkhand.

The states with the lowest percentage of vacant IAS posts are Tamil Nadu (14.3 % of the authorized strength), Madhya Pradesh (14.7%), Haryana (15.8%) and Uttar Pradesh (15.9%).

In the report presented by the Parliamentary Standing Committee, it has been said that in some states, non-IAS officers are being appointed to the posts of IAS cadre in some cases.

This is in violation of Rule 9 of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Cadre Rule, 1954 (Indian Administrative Service Cadre Rule, 1954).

PCS to be appointed in IAS cadre

Rule 9 of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Cadre Rules, 1954 allows states to appoint non-IAS officers to cadre posts only if a suitable cadre officer is not available to fill the vacancy. If an IAS cadre officer is available, a non-cadre officer has to be replaced.

If a non-cadre officer has to stay in an IAS cadre post for more than 3 months, then the state government has to take prior approval from the Center for this.

DoPT need to increase annual number of IAS

The Parliamentary Standing Committee in its report said, "The paucity of bureaucrats, perhaps, forces the states to appoint non-cadre officers to cadre posts, retain them in such posts for more than the permissible time limit, besides allowing serving officers Forcing you to pay many charges. The committee is of the view that such measures would compromise the efficiency of the administration. Therefore, the Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended to the DoPT to increase the annual number of IAS officers keeping in mind the requirements of the Indian Administrative Service."