Shopkeeper allegedly threatened by Congress workers in Kerala as he denied money for Bharat Jodo Yatra

According to reports, Congress members in Kollam allegedly harassed a vegetable shopkeeper when he refused to donate Rs 2,000 toward the fundraising effort for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The owner of a vegetable shop in Kollam, S. Fawaz, said that Congress workers had destroyed vegetables and damaged the shop's weighing machine. He further claimed that the Congress workers caused chaos and assaulted the shop's employees.

"A group of Congress workers reached the shop and asked for donations for `Bharat Jodo Yatra`. I gave Rs 500 but they demanded Rs 2,000. They damaged weighing machines and threw away vegetables. They also used abusive language and attacked the staff," reported Fawaz.

Fawaz reported the incident to the Kunnicode police department after it happened. Workers for the Congress are the subject of a case under IPC sections 447, 427, and 506. The Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, began on Friday from Kollam and was entering its eighth day. After taking a break on September 15 for one day, the Yatra began today.

The seventh day of the yatra, which started in Navayikkulam in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, was completed on Wednesday.

On the seventh day, Rahul Gandhi spoke with kids at Chathannur in the Kollam district.

"As we conclude the first week of Bharat Jodo Yatra today, with the distance covered and souls we connected with, our commitment grew stronger, our goal became clearer, and our family grew larger. This is the power of truth; the power of oneness," Congress stated. The Yatra is currently in the state of Kerala and will continue there for the next 14 days.

It will take 150 days to complete the 3,500 kilometre march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, which will travel through up to 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will proceed for the next 18 days through the state before making its way to Karnataka on September 30. It will stay in Karnataka for 21 days before continuing its journey north. The Padyatra (march) will cover 25 kilometres each day.

The purpose of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, according to Rahul Gandhi, is to remind Indians that this is one country and that we will succeed if we work together and show consideration for one another. This is true regardless of religion or community.

According to the Congress, the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" is being planned to oppose the BJP-led Centre's divisive policies and to educate the populace about the dangers of economic inequality, social polarisation, and political centralization.

(With inputs from ANI)