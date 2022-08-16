Shopian: One killed as terrorists attack civilians in apple orchard, says Kashmir police

Jammu and Kashmir (File)

One person died and another was injured when terrorists attacked civilians in an apple orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, the Kashmir police said in a tweet. The deceased belong to the minority community, they added.

"One person dead, one injured in firing by terrorists on civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. Both the deceased and injured belong to the minority community. The injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off," the police tweeted.

On Monday, Independence Day, two people, including a civilian from a minority community, were injured in two grenade attacks by terrorists in Kashmir. The incident took place in the Gopalpora Chadoora area of Budgam. They were shifted to the hospital.

"Terrorists hurled a grenade in Gopalpora Chadoora area of #Budgam in which one civilian namely Karan Kumar Singh got injured. He has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," police tweeted.

"#Terrorists hurled #grenade at Police Control Room Kashmir, resulting in minor injuries to one policeman. Area #cordoned off," he said in another tweet.