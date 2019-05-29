Headlines

Sholay redux: Woman threatens to jump-off office building in Gurugram after being fired

A video of the incident has also gone viral.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 29, 2019, 07:45 PM IST

Taken aback with the company's decision to fire her, a woman in Gurugram threatened to commit suicide by jumping off the building. The woman, who works in a private consultancy firm in Gurugram Sector 18 Cyber City created moments of panic among the staff of the company after she stood-up near the edge on the top of the building and threatened to jump-off.

A video of the incident has also gone viral. According to the video, the woman was standing on the edge of the building threatening to jump while at the same time a man wearing a pink colour T-shirt and black trousers is trying to calm her down and convince not to take the extreme step.

The man who continuously tried to convince the woman not to take the extreme step was finally able to convince her after hours of panic situation.

As per the reports, a police team had been rushed to help office management in the case and to convince the woman not to attempt suicide. The woman only came down after her firm assured she will not be fired from the job. 

