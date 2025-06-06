A former BJP worker allegedly let her boyfriend and his aide rape her 13-year-old daughter, police said, adding that all three have been arrested. The trio has been charged under different sections of the POCSO Act and the BNS.

A former BJP worker allegedly let her boyfriend and his aide rape her 13-year-old daughter, the police said on Thursday, adding that all three have been arrested. The trio has been charged under different sections of the POCSO Act and the BNS, including gang-rape.

The woman and her boyfriend were arrested from a hotel in Haridwar on Wednesday after a medical examination of the girl confirmed that she was sexually assaulted, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobhal said. His accomplice was also arrested late on Wednesday night from Shahpur, Meerut, he added.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when the minor told her father about her ordeal, following which he lodged a police complaint. A case was registered against the trio under BNS Sections 70 (2) (gang-rape), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (criminal act) by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The woman formerly headed the BJP Mahila Morcha's Haridwar district unit. However, once her name cropped up in the case, she was stripped of the party's primary membership. BJP sources here claim that she has not held any party post since August 2024.

According to the police, the minor was gang-raped several times by her mother's boyfriend and his aide, both of whom are in their thirties, in Haridwar, Agra and Vrindavan between January and March this year.

The men perpetrated the crime with her mother's consent and in her presence, the police said, adding that they also threatened to kill the minor's father if she disclosed it to anyone.

She had separated from her husband and was living with her boyfriend in his hotel, while her daughter lived with her father.

