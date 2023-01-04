Search icon
SHOCKING: Woman alleges she was asked to remove shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check

The woman claimed in a tweet that she felt humiliated after being forced to strip at Bengaluru airport by security agents.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

File photo

In a shocking development, a woman has claimed on Twitter that she was forced to remove her shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. The woman said that she felt humiliated after being forced to strip at airport by security agents.

"I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you'd never want as a woman. @BLRAirport Why would you need a woman to strip?," Krishnani Gadhvi tweeted.

Replying to the tweet, Bangalore International Airport said, "We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by the CISF, a government sovereign." The airport authorities also requested Krishnani Gadhvi to her contact information in a Direct Message.

The woman did not mention the details of her travel plans.

