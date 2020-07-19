Trending#

Shocking!! Watch pigs roam around freely at COVID-19-designated hospital in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Updated: Jul 19, 2020, 04:42 PM IST

As coronavirus cases are increasing at a rapid case across the country, a shocking video has surfacd which showcases the carelessness, and overall negligence of the hospital designated for coronavirus patients in Karnataka.

The video which has now gone viral on Social Media, shows pigs roaming around freely in a government hospital in Kalburgi, Karnataka, while doctors are doing the rounds. It goes to show the complete lack of attention towards hygiene as patients battle for their lives suffering because of the deadly virus.

In such extraordinary times, when hospitals should be in orderly condition, strictly maintaining hygiene, it is quite saddening to see the state in which the hospital is run.

Until now, Karnataka recorded 59652 COVID-19 cases, with 21775 cured and 1240 deaths.

Recently, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu landed in a soup after saying that "only God can help us" in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic, drawing ire of opposition Congress. 

The minister's words that "only God can help us" were used by opposition leaders to target the government over its pandemic response. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said the remarks reflect poorly on BS Yeddyurappa government's ability to handle the coronavirus crisis.

Sriramalu later clarified his remarks and said he only meant to caution people and his statement has been misinterpreted and misunderstood.