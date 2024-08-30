Shocking video: Liftman sneaks into house through lift in Noida, retreats after alarm turns on immediately

In this alarming video, we dive into the recent security scare at a Greater Noida residential society where CCTV cameras captured a series of unsuccessful theft attempts.

Who doesn't dream of owning a home? A spacious house in a well-developed society is a dream cherished by many, often with the hope that it will be a safe haven for their family. But is this belief entirely accurate? Today, we bring you some unsettling news from Paramount Flora Village in Sector 137, Noida, that may make you question this assumption.

Recently, a shocking incident was reported in this upscale society. A thief was caught on a CCTV camera attempting to break into a home by climbing the balcony. As he tried to force open the door, the home's security alarm turned on suddenly, prompting him to run away immediately.

In an interview with DNA, the homeowner shared details about the incident, stating, "This apartment is currently rented out. My tenants have been out of town for the past 15-20 days, visiting Agra. The person who tried to break in was wearing a uniform. It’s possible he disguised himself as someone official. His face is visible in the video, and with a proper investigation, his identity can be confirmed. He attempted to enter the house using a screwdriver, but as soon as the alarm turned on, he ran away from there. However, he did manage to damage the door slightly."

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred in this society. Conversations with other residents revealed that break-ins have happened multiple times before.