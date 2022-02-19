SHOCKING: Upset over not getting new phone on birthday, 18-year-old dies by suicide in Jaipur

In a shocking incident reported from Jaipur, an 18-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death in the Sodala area of the city on Friday (February 18) after she was not given a new mobile phone on her birthday for playing PUBG.

According to news agency ANI, Jaipur Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Gupta was quoted as saying, "An 18-year-old student of Class 12 celebrated her birthday on February 13. On the occasion, she demanded a mobile phone from her parents for playing PUBG. Her father assured her of buying a new phone after her Class 12 exams get over."

When she got to know this, she was upset following which she allegedly took the extreme step of ending her life, Gupta said.

The matter is now being investigated.

(With ANI inputs)