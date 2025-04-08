Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kataria said a preliminary test showed that Muskan is pregnant. An ultrasound will be done next to find out the condition and stage of the pregnancy.

Muskan Rastogi, who is in jail for allegedly murdering her husband with her lover, was found pregnant during a routine medical check-up, officials confirmed on Monday. According to Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma, all women inmates are given health check-ups and pregnancy tests when they arrive. Muskan’s pregnancy was detected during this standard procedure. While an official report is yet to be received, Sharma said doctors have verbally confirmed the pregnancy.

Muskan and her partner Sahil Shukla are accused of killing Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, on the night of March 4. The murder took place at Saurabh’s home in Indiranagar, Meerut. Investigators say the duo drugged him and then stabbed him to death.

Police allege that after the murder, the body was cut into pieces. The head and hands were severed and the body was stuffed into a blue drum filled with cement, according to reports.

The investigation suggests that Muskan began planning the murder as early as November 2023. She reportedly tricked Sahil into helping her by pretending to be his late mother using a fake Snapchat account.

The postmortem revealed brutal details. Saurabh’s head and hands were cut off, and his legs were bent backwards to fit the body in the drum. The cause of death was excessive bleeding and shock.

Currently, Muskan and Sahil are in judicial custody. Muskan is doing sewing work in jail, while Sahil is working in agriculture. Both have been included in a rehabilitation programme supported by a drug de-addiction centre.