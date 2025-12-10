SHOCKING twist in Goa Nightclub fire, Kazakhstan belly dancer Kristina who performed in 'Birch by Romeo', is under police scanner due to...

Who is Justice Swaminathan? Madras High Court judge whom over 100 Opposition MPs want ousted; Here's everything we know so far
INDIA
In a new shocking twist in 'Birch by Romeo' Goa Nightclub fire, the dancer, Kazakh National Kristina is under police scanner. Kristina was seen in a video, dancing at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub on 'Mehbooba, Mehbooba' song moments before a massive blaze erupted and claimed 25 lives.
In a new shocking twist in 'Birch by Romeo' Goa Nightclub fire, the dancer, Kazakh National Kristina is alleged of working in the Nightclub without a 'Business visa permit.' Kristina was seen in a video, dancing at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub on 'Mehbooba, Mehbooba' song moments before a massive blaze erupted and claimed 25 lives. The video from the incident went viral on social media.
The police said that she had applied for a business visa, but it is not sanctioned yet. A senior police officer said, 'She had applied for the business visa, but she had yet to get the approval," the officer said, adding that in the absence of such permission, she cannot perform professionally in India.
The Goa Police has intensified probe into the Goa Nightclub 'Birch by Romeo' fire that claimed the lives of 25 people. 5 people have been arrested so far, including general managers and bar managers. the Police has also detained one of the four owners of the Nightclub Ajay Gupta. Police has also issued a look-out notice for Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, the owners.
Kristina is a professional belly dancer from Kazakhstan. She has massive following on her Instagram (Kristina Sheikh) with 272,000 followers.