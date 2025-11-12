SHOCKING twist in Delhi blast case: Car used for explosion near Red Fort area first seen in Connaught Place, and...

After 9 people killed in massive explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort, several places and landmarks in elhi were immediately put on high alert, suspecting a major terror activity.

After 9 people killed in massive explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort, several places and landmarks in elhi were immediately put on high alert, suspecting a major terror activity. Shockingly, hours before the devastating blast, the white Hyundai i20 car, used for explosion was first seen at Connaught Place and Mayur Vihar.



The CCTV footage revealed that the car that exploded was parked in the Sunehri Masjid parking lot in Chandni Chowk, and the man who was driving the car was also identifed. However, before all of this, the car travelled to two of the busiest areas of Delhi.

The suspected mastermind Dr Umar Nabi, from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama parked his car on the Al-Falah University campus from October 29 to November 10. It was parked next to a Swift Dzire car owned by Dr Muzammil Shakeel, who was earlier deatined from Faridabad with tonnes of explosive materials. The Hyundai car was registered under Dr Shaheen Saeed's name, from whose car assault rifles and ammunition were recovered.