INDIA

SHOCKING twist in Bihar politics: Tej Pratap Yadav set to support NDA, gives BIG offer to sister Rohini Acharya to...

In a new shocking twist in Bihar politics, JJD President Tej Pratap is set to offer moral support to the NDA government. This comes after NDA's clean sweep in Bihar elections 2025, securing historic victory on 202 seats.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 09:47 PM IST

SHOCKING twist in Bihar politics: Tej Pratap Yadav set to support NDA, gives BIG offer to sister Rohini Acharya to...
In a new shocking twist in Bihar politics, JJD President Tej Pratap is set to offer moral support to the NDA government, the decision was made after a meeting of the Janshakti Janata Dal was held. This comes after NDA's clean sweep in Bihar elections 2025, securing historic victory on 202 seats. 

Tej Pratap Yadav alsp offered his sister Rohini Acharya the position of patron of the JJD, day ater she announced her decision to quit politics and disown Yadav family. JJD party spokesperson Prem Yadav stated that Tej Pratap Yadav will soon speak with Rohini Acharya and will urge her to join the JJD. 

Prem Yadav also issued a shocking statement and stated that the RJD is no longer Tejashwi's party but Sanjay Yadav has taken over the party. He said, Lalu Yadav's new party is the Janshakti Janata Dal.

Tej Pratap Yadav's reaction to Rohini Acharya disowning family

Tej Pratap Yadav in his first reaction to his sister Rohini Acharya's sensational allegations against the family. Tej Pratap, the elder brother of Tejashwi Yadav, wrote on X, "I tolerated what happened to me. But the insult inflicted on my sister is unbearable under any circumstance." He further said that the people of Bihar will not forgive those who attack his family. Acharya left for Singapore on Saturday after accusing her family of harassment and physical abuse. "This fight is not about any party—it is about the honor of a family, the dignity of a daughter, and the self-respect of Bihar."

Rohini Acharya quits politics

Rohini Acharya made shocking allegations against her family, saying she was abused and cursed and slippers were thrown on her. She announced that shehas decided tpo quit politics and disown family. She also has named RJD Member of Parliament Sanjay Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav's longtime friend Rameez Khan as responsible for the rift in the family. 

