A Noida special educator was suspended and arrested for abusing a 10-year-old autistic child at a private school after a video of the incident surfaced online.

A shocking video of a 10-year-old child with autism being physically abused by a special educator at a private school in Noida’s Sector 55 has surfaced on social media. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday but came to light when the child's parents saw the video in a school WhatsApp group.

The child, who requires special care and understanding, has been studying at Green Ribbon International School since July 2024. His mother, Rimjhim Goyel, expressed deep concern over the treatment her son received at the hands of the educator, Anil Kumar.

"My son needs extra care, empathy, and a sensitive approach. But on Wednesday, he was treated very inhumanely in the school. The special educator, Anil Kumar, behaved violently with my child. This was completely unacceptable," said Goyel.

As you can see in this video, a mild autistic child who is very good at studies but he is a little stubborn. How this bastard teacher is exploiting him. Please share.



School name is Green Ribbon@CMOfficeUP @noidapolice @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/4kUkqhn2R3 March 28, 2025

The video, which spread widely online, clearly showed the teacher physically mistreating the child. Goyel emphasized that special children require patience and understanding, but instead, her son was subjected to violence despite his challenges in comprehension.

Following the incident, the parents reached out to the police station on Saturday morning, demanding action against the educator. The school took swift action by suspending Anil Kumar and handing him over to the police.

"The school is fully cooperating with the authorities, and strict action will be taken against the teacher," said Pankaj Sharma, Principal of Green Ribbon International School.

The case has also caught the attention of the education department. "A notice will be issued to the school, and a thorough investigation will be conducted," said Rahul Panwar, an official from the district basic education department.

Officials also plan to check whether Anil Kumar possesses the mandatory Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) certification required for special educators. "We will examine his qualifications and take necessary action based on our findings," said Ashish Kumar Singh, district officer for Empowerment of Divyangjan, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Meanwhile, Amit Kumar, SHO of Sector 58 police station, confirmed that an FIR had been registered based on the complaint filed by the child’s mother. "The accused is in police custody, and further investigation is underway," he stated.

The incident has sparked outrage among parents and the public, raising concerns about the safety of specially-abled children in educational institutions. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken to ensure justice for the child.