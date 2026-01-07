Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal WARNS founder of legal trouble for..., more deets inside
Bangladesh Cricket Board's FIRST reaction to ICC's alleged ultimatum to play in India or lose points, says, 'false, unfounded...'
Greenland after Venezuela? Trump decides next target, NATO and EU in shock as US President mulls military action
AIBE 20 results 2025 OUT? Bar Council of India releases final answer key, step-by-step guide to download scorecard, check direct link here
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar to marry fiancee Saaniya Chandhok on..., reports claim...
Mustafizur Rahman set to play THIS league after being dropped from Shah Rukh Khan's KKR, name is...
Mumbai–Pune travel to get faster, expressway missing link will decrease travel time by…, underground road plans worth Rs... announced
SHOCKING! S*x racket busted at woman IAS Prayagraj's rented house; five men, four women arrested during raid
Shefali Shah REVEALS real reason why she walked out from her first marriage: 'I could kill...'
Sports presenter Ridhima Pathak's FIRST statement on rumours of being dropped from Bangladesh Premier League: 'Cricket deserves truth...'
INDIA
In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Police on January 4 busted a sex racket allegedly being run in a woman IAS officer's house in Naibasti area. 9 people have been arrested, five men, including the alleged ringleader, and four women.
In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Police on January 4 busted a sex racket allegedly being run in a woman IAS officer's house in Naibasti area. 9 people have been arrested, five men, including the alleged ringleader, and four women, after police raided the residence following several complaints from local people.
A house owned by a woman IAS officer was rented by a man named Sarvesh Dwivedi for Rs 15,000 per month, thre months back. Dwivedi, resident of Dariyabad, said that the house will be used for family use, however police revealed that he ran a prostitution racket from the house. For few days, he shifted his family to the house but later sent them back to Dariyabad and started the racket.
The local residents and neighbor became suspicious of the 'illegal' activities and the frequent coming and going of young men and women late at night. After the police was infirmed, a police team raided the premises and apprehended four girls and five boys, including the ringleader, in compromising situations in different rooms.
The kingpin, Sarvesh Dwivedi, and four men who are local residents are arrested by the police during the raid. One woman, who is a resident of West Bengal and another from Varanasi, while the other two are from Prayagraj, were among the four woman arrested.