HomeIndia

INDIA

SHOCKING! S*x racket busted at woman IAS Prayagraj's rented house; five men, four women arrested during raid

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Police on January 4 busted a sex racket allegedly being run in a woman IAS officer's house in Naibasti area. 9 people have been arrested, five men, including the alleged ringleader, and four women.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 01:15 PM IST

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Police on January 4 busted a sex racket allegedly being run in a woman IAS officer's house in Naibasti area. 9 people have been arrested, five men, including the alleged ringleader, and four women, after police raided the residence following several complaints from local people.

Here's what happened

A house owned by a woman IAS officer was rented by a man named Sarvesh Dwivedi for Rs 15,000 per month, thre months back. Dwivedi, resident of Dariyabad, said that the house will be used for family use, however police revealed that he ran a prostitution racket from the house. For few days, he shifted his family to the house but later sent them back to Dariyabad and started the racket.

The local residents and neighbor became suspicious of the 'illegal' activities and the frequent coming and going of young men and women late at night. After the police was infirmed, a police team raided the premises and apprehended four girls and five boys, including the ringleader, in compromising situations in different rooms.

Who are arrested?

The kingpin, Sarvesh Dwivedi, and four men who are local residents are arrested by the police during the raid. One woman, who is a resident of West Bengal and another from Varanasi, while the other two are from Prayagraj, were among the four woman arrested. 

