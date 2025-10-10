Shocking racism video goes viral: Indian woman in Ireland asked to 'Go back to India'

An Indian-origin woman in Dublin, Swati Verma, was told to "go back to India" in a racist encounter. The viral video sparks outrage on social media.

In an incident that may be called an example of rising racism in Europe and other parts of the world, in which Indians are targeted, a woman was asked to go back to her country of origin. In a video going viral on social media platforms, local women in Dublin can be seen asking a woman of Indian origin to go back to her country. Swati Verma, the victim, posted the video that was reportedly shot in the Irish capital. The local woman in the video can be seen asking her who had allowed her to stay in Ireland. They can also be seen asking Swati Verma to go back to India.

Swati Verma shared her horrific experience on Instagram and wrote that this incident was extremely sad and disturbing for her. Calling it a personal trauma, she said that immigrants face discrimination and rejection even in a modern society like Ireland.

'Go back to India'

Swati wrote in her Instagram story, "I never thought I'd have to justify my existence on a street I walk every day. A woman stopped me outside my gym, asked me why I'm in Ireland, and told me to "go back to India." She added, "For a few moments, I froze. Then I realized silence only helps hate grow. I recorded, I reported, and I'm sharing because racism, intimidation, and hate still walk freely on our streets and because this shouldn't happen to anyone."

She added further, "Yesterday, late evening around 9 pm, as I was heading home after my gym session, just a few steps away from where I live, a woman across the road yelled "Excuse me!" and waved for me to." Giving the details of the incident, Swati wrote, She was well-dressed, wearing a badge that said "DCU" (I think). I assumed she was lost and needed directions. But as soon as she reached me, her tone changed. With a condescending smile, she started asking, "Why did you come to Ireland? What are you doing here? Why don't you go back to India?" Shocked, I tried to stay calm and said, "Because I work here and I love it here." She kept coming closer, invading my space, touching me at times, asking if I had a visa, if I was renting or owned a house, and questioning if India even gives independence to people."

Netizens back victim

However, some people supported Swati on a social media platform. One user wrote, "Sorry you had to deal with this. Hope you're okay, hopefully something is done about your report." Another user added, "I am so sorry you experienced this. You never have to justify your existence to anyone. Hope you're doing ok."