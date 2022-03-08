Shocking! Probe begins after video of MBBS students tonsured, paraded goes viral

After a shocking video from Uttarakhand showing a group of first-year MBBS students tonsured and made to walk in circles went viral, the Haldwani Government Medical College administration has called an inquiry to look into the ragging angle.

The ragging video which went viral on social media has triggering shock and anger. Demands for action against the accused senior students were made from all quarters. And now the administration of the medical college is conducting an inquiry into the incident.

The disciplinary committee and the anti-ragging panel will talk to the students and recommend action if ragging is established. In the video, which is making rounds on the social media, a group of tonsured students in lab coats can be seen walking in a line with heads down and bags and hands behind their backs.

Meanwhile, the Principal of the medical college, Arun Joshi said that no complaint has been received in the case so far. However, this is not the first time that incidents of alleged ragging have been reported from the college.

Incidents from past

In 2019, seven senior MBBS students were suspended after a group of juniors complained about being harassed. The administration had then also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the accused.

In 2016, a first-year MBBS student complained to the University Grants Commission (UGC) alleging that seniors 'beat him and tore his clothes'. The complainant did not report the incident to the college.

In 2009, University Grants Commission (UGC) had imposed guidelines on colleges to help curb ragging. It had also launched a toll-free anti-ragging helpline.