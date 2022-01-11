SHOCKING! Plastics, masks, food wraps found in wild elephant dung in Tamil Nadu

In a viral video from Tamil Nadu, wildlife conservationists are seen examining wild elephant dung to study the animal's diet and health. What comes as a rude shock, among the objects recovered from the dung are masks, plastic bags, biscuit wrappers, milk packets and even what seem like sanitary napkins and hairbands.

The two wildlife conservationists seen in the video are heard saying that nearly 300 gram of plastic waste, including large plastic bags, were found in the dung.

WION/Zee Media spoke to T Muruganandam, the founder and president of Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust, who is seen speaking in the video. According to him, their team often checks wild elephant dung at various destinations in and around the Coimbatore district. Their team suspects that a garbage dump yard was set up in the vicinity of the Marudhamalai foothills, at a place known as Somaiyampalayam Panchayat.

"Do we have to wait till elephants die en masse, to act against littering in forest areas ?" laments activist in #coimbatore as milk covers, plastic bags, masks, biscuit wraps etc found in wild elephant dung near Marudhamalai hilltop temple#India #forest #wildlife #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/vJGKXYoVNq January 11, 2022

Tragically, this dump yard is situated in an area that elephants pass by in order to reach the Marudhamalai forest area. The dump yard is said to have come up nearly two years ago and it has become a regular feeding area for them.

“By repeatedly feeding in the garbage dump, the elephants get used to it. We’ve observed upto 5 elephants(2 adults, 2 calfs and 1 subadult) in a group that lives in this region” Muruganandam added. He expressed worry over the possibility of young elephants also having consumed plastics, because they wouldn’t be as resilient as the adults and it could choke their system and lead to death.

After the video has been widely circulated, officials are understood to have issued orders to have the garbage dump fenced to keep elephants away. However, the activists feel that a permanent solution needs to be found to remove the garbage dump in its entirety, so as to prevent further damage to wildlife. Muruganandam also highlights the importance of strictly banning the sale and use of plastics in the Marudhamalai temple premises and vicinity, while also ensuring strict fines against those littering and disposing of liquor bottles, plastic waste in the forest areas.