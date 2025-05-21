In a spine-chilling incident, a butcher-turned-pizza chef allegedly killed a man, chopped his body into pieces and cooked them in a pot of vegetables.

In a spine-chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through France, a butcher-turned-pizza chef allegedly killed a man, chopped his body into pieces and cooked them in a pot of vegetables. Philippe Schneider, 69, is currently on a trial along with his partner Nathalie Caboubassy, 45, for allegedly murdering Georges Meichler.

Meichler, 57, used to reside alone in a stone house in the woods. When neighbours stopped seeing him and his daughter recieved a text claiming he was off to Brittany with a friend, alarm bells rang. The daughter told the investigators, "It wasn't like him to text".

Upon a complaint, the police launched a probe. Soon, the spotted the deceased's van parked near a council building in Camarès, 24 miles away from his house. And follows a blood-curdling discovery - bags containing human remains were found inside the van, as reported by The Sun.

As the investigation proceeded, the police apprehended Schneider and his partner Caboubassy. The butcher-turned-chef revealed before officials, "What I'm going to tell you is horrific". Then followed a tale of how an attempted robbery went wrong, resulting into the victim's death by suffocation.

He further revealed that he dismembered the body with a butcher's knife, burned the head, hands and feet and threw other parts across the region. Scheider even admitted to cooking the body parts with vegetables to erase the evidence.