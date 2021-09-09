Shocking! Over 100 dogs poisoned, buried in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Shocking news has come from Shivamogga of Karnataka, where all the limits of cruelty were crossed. There has been a case of the poisoning of more than 100 stray dogs. These dogs were buried in a village in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district. The police have registered a case against the Gram Panchayat officials.

The incident of poisoning dogs is from Kambadalu-Hosur gram panchayat in Bhadravati taluk. After getting information from the villagers, the members of Shivamogga Animal Rescue Club visited the place. The bodies were pulled out with the help of veterinarians and police. In the initial investigation of the police, it was revealed that the dogs were poisoned only on the orders of the Gram Panchayat. Therefore, now a further investigation is being done by registering a case against the panchayat officials.

Activists of the Animal Rescue Club have expressed suspicion that it may also be that the dogs were buried alive.

Shivamogga SP Lakshmi Prasad said that the gram panchayat officials allegedly poisoned the dogs and buried them. An expert team of veterinarians is inspecting the spot, registering a case against the panchayat officials. The report will be submitted to the department soon. He said that there was no clear information about the number of dogs killed and buried. However, the number of dogs killed by Shivamogga Animal Rescue Club is said to be more than 100.