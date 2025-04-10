Karishma Baghel claimed last Saturday that her three-month-old son Khayal was nowhere to be found, said DB Basiya, inspector of Meghaninagar police station. Her husband Dilip then lodged a police complaint.

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested here for allegedly murdering her infant son by throwing him into an underground water tank as she was disturbed over his "constant cry", police said on Wednesday.

Karishma Baghel claimed last Saturday that her three-month-old son Khayal was nowhere to be found, said DB Basiya, inspector of Meghaninagar police station. Her husband Dilip then lodged a police complaint.

After a search, police found the body of the baby in the water tank of their house at Ambikanagar locality on Monday (April 7), he said.

Police subsequently ascertained that it was the mother who had thrown the infant into the water tank, Basiya said. She was arrested Monday night, he said.

"Karishma had been emotionally and physically disturbed ever since she got pregnant, always complaining of some health issues and telling her family members that she was disturbed as her child cried a lot," Basiya said.

The accused gave conflicting statements, raising suspicion. She claimed she put her son in a room and went to the bathroom, and found him missing upon returning.

After the baby was found in the underground water tank, police launched an investigation on the suspicion that someone had thrown it in, as the tank's structure made it virtually impossible for the baby to have ended up there by accident, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI).