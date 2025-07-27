SHOCKING! 1-year-old child bites cobra to death in THIS state: 'He was spotted with...'

A one-year-old child in a Bihar village killed a cobra by biting it, local residents have claimed. The bizarre incident took place in West Champaran district where the boy was brought to the government medical college and hospital in Bettiah town by family members. Read on to know more on this.

A one-year-old child in a remote Bihar village killed a cobra by biting it, local residents have claimed. The bizarre incident took place in the West Champaran district where the boy was brought to the government medical college and hospital in Bettiah town by family members. According to the hospital's superintendent Duvakant Mishra, "The boy, Govind Kumar, was referred here yesterday by the primary health centre close to his village where he was rushed by family members after he fainted soon after chewing on the live snake."

What does the boy's family claim?

Mishra said: "Family members claim he caught hold of their snake at their house, in Mohachchhi Bankatwa village under Majhaulia block. He was spotted with the serpent by his grandmother and by the time she could intervene, the reptile was bitten by the child. The cobra lay dead on the floor while the child also fell unconscious." He added that the child was being monitored by doctors and treatment for poisoning would start if the boy showed any symptoms.

How poisonous are cobras?

Cobras are a highly poisonous snakes recognised by their distinctive hood, and are found across Africa and Asia. There are several cobra species in India, including the King Cobra -- the world's longest venomous snake. The venom of cobras is known to be extremely potent and can be fatal within minutes to hours if left untreated. A cobra bite can lead to blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, and eventually death due to respiratory arrest.

(With inputs from news agency PTI).