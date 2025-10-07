SHOCKING! New audio clip in Delhi Baba case reveals how women aide pressurised students: ‘Don’t make excuses...’

The case of self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati has turned more horrific as new audio evidence has been recovered by the investigators. During the ongoing investigations, an audio clip indicates the gruesome behaviour of the baba.

The case of self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati has turned more horrific as new audio evidence has been recovered by the investigators. During the ongoing investigations, an audio clip indicates the gruesome behaviour of the baba as it records a conversation between Chaitanyananda’s women aides and the victims. His accomplices used to call female victims and ask them to meet the baba in hotel rooms.

What is the audio evidence in Delhi Baba’s case?

The audio clip records a woman saying that she was unable to meet Chaitanyananda Saraswati as they were on their “periods,” while his aides responded to these statements by calling them “excuses”. According to police sources, the audio evidence will now become a major evidence dossier in the case, in which many women have alleged sexual harassment and coercion by the Baba.

The police have intercepted various calls and messages, among which this recording shows how Chaitanyananda Baba did not even care about the health of female students in his institute, as even after they pleaded to be excused during their menstrual time, they were forced to still meet him, as evidenced by a female voice acting on behalf of the accused. Officials believe the incident shows disregard for women's bodily autonomy and may pressure them into situations without considering their well-being. The police are investigating the video, verifying its authenticity, and securing evidence.

All about Delhi Baba’s molestation case

A Delhi court had sent Chaitanyananda Saraswati to 14-day judicial custody. His counsel said that he had urged the court to provide necessities like clothes, food, spectacles, and medicines. He was earlier in a 5-day police custody in connection with an alleged molestation case.

Delhi Police had last week said that objectionable items and forged photographs were recovered during a fresh search at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research (SRISIM) premises occupied by accused Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Parthasarathy. According to police, the search led to the recovery of one sex toy and five CDs purportedly containing pornographic content. The officials added that three forged photographs were also seized, which allegedly depicted the accused with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US President Barack Obama, and another UK-based leader.

It is alleged that he molested 17 girls in an educational institute in the Vasant Kunj area.