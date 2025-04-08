Hospital authorities said the woman was given a blood transfusion as her condition was weak, and doctors decided to proceed with the surgery on Monday after signs of improvement.

A 30-year-old woman died of complications ahead of a sterilisation procedure at a civic hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, a hospital official said on Tuesday. The woman's family, however, alleged medical negligence on the part of Shaktidham Hospital, run by the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

According to the hospital, Shanti Devi, a resident of Khadegolavli in Kalyan (east), was admitted to the facility on April 4.

Hospital authorities said the woman was given a blood transfusion as her condition was weak, and doctors decided to proceed with the surgery on Monday after signs of improvement.

However, her condition worsened after she was administered anaesthesia, and on the doctor's advice, she was being shifted to a private hospital nearby when she died on the way, they said.

Talking to reporters, the woman's husband, Akhilesh Maurya, claimed that she was suffering from kidney stones and alleged medical negligence. "Doctors at the municipal hospital are responsible for her death," Maurya said, demanding strict action.

The KDMC's medical health officer, Dr Deepa Shukla, rejected the allegation and said, "Shanti Devi was admitted to the hospital for a family-planning surgery, which she consented to through ASHA workers. She was given proper treatment, and she was being shifted for advanced care due to sudden complications." She said while the hospital does not have an intensive care unit, emergency arrangements were made when needed.



