A NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) aspirant has ended his life using his father's licence revolver allegedly after getting disappointed with his performance post answer key evaluation in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police officer said on Wednesday. National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the provisional answer key for NEET 2025 on June 3 and after evaluating the response, the aspirant died by suicide on the same day. He was a resident of Shatabdipuram locality under the jurisdiction of Maharajpura police station in the district and he passed the class 12 exam this year.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, sent the body for postmortem and started investigation into the matter. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, Gwalior) Dharmvir Singh told ANI, “Yesterday, a matter was reported in Maharajpura police station in the district that there was a class 12th student who also took the NEET exam 2025. The family told us that answer key of NEET exam was released yesterday. Probably his performance was not satisfactory and he took this step out of disappointment. He used his father's license revolver to commit suicide.”

“These are the facts reported by the family members into the matter so far though the forensic team also reached the spot. Further investigation into the matter is being done to ascertain what could be the reasons and circumstances behind it. The student passed the class 12 the exam this year,” he added.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Monday announced the postponement of the NEET-PG 2025 examination, following a directive from the Supreme Court to conduct the exam in a single shift while ensuring transparency and security. In compliance with the court's order, the NBEMS stated that NEET-PG 2025, initially scheduled for June 15, will now be held at a later date to allow for logistical adjustments.

The board emphasised that the postponement is aimed at expanding the number of test centres and upgrading the required infrastructure to meet the court's standards for fairness and security. The NBEMS order read, "NBEMS will conduct NEET-PG 2025 in a single shift. NEET-PG 2025, scheduled to be held on 15.06. 2025, has been postponed to arrange for more Test Centres and required infrastructure. The revised date for the conduct of NEET-PG 2025 shall be notified shortly."

