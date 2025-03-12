Soon after Mumbai's renowned Lilavati Hospital made headlines due to an alleged misappropriation of Rs 1,200 crores, the authorities of the premier healthcare facility claimed that "black magic" was performed on the premises of the hospital.

Soon after Mumbai's renowned Lilavati Hospital made headlines due to an alleged misappropriation of Rs 1,200 crores, the authorities of the premier healthcare facility claimed that "black magic" was performed on the premises of the hospital and that they found eight urns (kalash) containing bones and human hair under the office of the current trustees.

As per a report by Free Press Journal, Lilavati Hospital‘s trustee Prashant Mehta alleged that the authorities found some evidence of "black magic" on the premises of the healthcare facility.

Eight urns filled with human bones, skulls, hair and rice, were found beneath his hospital office floor, Mehta claimed.

Mehta went on to accuse his formal trustees of being engaged in such practicies, claiming that they were involved in black magic rituals involving murder or sacrifice, the report said. He also stated that some former employees, who used to work at the hospital, brought to his notice the allegations of black magic.

Meanwhile, the Lilavati trust has filed a complaint with the police and Enforcement Directorate against the former trustees. An FIR has also been registered into the matter.

"More than three FIRs have been filed against the former trustees and other related individuals. A fourth proceeding against these individuals is now pending before the Learned Magistrate which is based on our complaint filed in the Bandra Police Station for black magic and occult practices," trustee Prashant Mehta told the media.