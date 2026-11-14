Shocking! Man found dead inside police station in Tamil Nadu; CBI and CID to investigate

A man brought to Chekkanoorani Police Station for questioning was found dead inside the premises, prompting a judicial inquiry and plans to transfer the case to the CBI and CID.

A man allegedly died by suicide inside Chekkanoorani Police Station in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, officials said. The deceased was from Devaram in Theni district. Police said he had earlier filed a complaint in a matter and was subsequently brought to the station for questioning.

After the incident, his body was recovered and taken to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for a postmortem examination. Police are examining CCTV footage from the station to establish what happened. Officials said a detailed investigation is underway.

Judicial inquiry ordered, case to be transferred

South Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari said a judicial inquiry would be conducted in keeping with the standard procedure followed in cases of deaths inside police stations or in custody.

He also said the case would be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation. Departmental action will also be initiated against the police personnel who were present at the station when the incident took place, officials said.

Further details are awaited.

Theni police officer dies after firecracker dispute

In a separate incident in Theni district, Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Senthil Kumar died after he was allegedly assaulted by a youth he had confronted over bursting firecrackers on a public road.

According to IG Vijayendra Bidari, Kumar was posted at the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Theni. He was returning home in civilian clothes after completing his duty when he noticed a group of youngsters setting off firecrackers on a road used by the public.

Kumar reportedly asked them to move away so that other people would not face inconvenience. He also tried to record their activities on his mobile phone.

Three people arrested in Theni case

Bidari said Kumar tried to apprehend one of the youths when a person allegedly struck him with an elbow. The officer lost his balance and fell to the ground.

A patrolling police team reached the spot and took Kumar to a hospital. However, he died despite medical efforts.

After inspecting the scene, the Theni District Superintendent of Police said three people from the locality had been arrested in connection with the officer's death.