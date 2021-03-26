Shocking! Man dies after girlfriend throws acid on him

A 28-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Agra died on Thursday after his girlfriend threw acid on him.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in the Khandari area under Hari Parwat police station in Agra. The woman is said to have attacked him after she learnt that he was getting married to another woman.

The man, Devendra Rajput, died of severe burn injuries in the hospital.

According to reports, the couple fell in love while working in a private lab and were living together in a rented house. His marriage had been fixed elsewhere by his family and this angered the woman.

The man had gone to work on Thursday when the woman called him home on the pretext of fixing a ceiling fan. She threw acid on him when he was fixing ceiling fan in the house.

The woman, identified as Sonam, also sustained burn injuries while throwing acid on him. She is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Devendra's family members, who rushed to Agra from Kasganj, alleged that Sonam was behind the acid attack on their son.

Superintendent of Police Agra, B.R. Pramod, said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the deceased's parents.

"Investigation is on to find out the reasons behind the acid attack by the woman," he said.

(With IANS inputs)