In a surprising incident in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, a man fishing in a lake was choked to death after it started swimming in his throat, as reported by Times of India. As per the report, citing the police, the deceased caught caught a few fish with his bare hands. With no one to help him, he kept one of the fish in his hands and decided to stuff the other in his mouth.

The deceased, named Manikandan, 29, decided to venture into the shallow waters of the Keelavalam lake as usual. However, as he was swimming back to the shore, he stuffed some fish in his mouth which caused choking. As he tried to get it out, the fish got stuck in his airways, leaving him struggling to breathe.

Suffocated, the man rushed out of water and attempted to pull the fish out of his mouth. Panicked Manikandan ran to a nearby village, shouting for help. Unfortunately, he collapsed on the way, said the report, citing the police.

After the locals noticed him, they took him to Chengalpet Government Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him "brought dead."

According to locals, Manikandan was a daily wage worker who often fished in the lake. Usually, he had friends accompanying him to the lake. But on the day of the incident, he went alone to catch fish.