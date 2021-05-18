Shocking! KK Shailaja left out of Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet despite getting praise for handling COVID-19 situation

Former Kerala state health minister, KK Shailaja has not been able to secure a position in the newly formed cabinet in the state. This comes as a big surprise going by the fact that KK Shailaja was praised for handling the COVID-19 pandemic in Kerala as the state health minister.

KK Shailaja has been dropped as a minister in the new cabinet of the Left-led government in Kerala as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formed a new cabinet, days after sweeping the assembly polls.

Changing the health minister at a crucial time when the COVID-19 crisis is at its peak has raised many eyebrows. KK Shailaja's exclusion has drawn sharp criticism on social media, even from rivals like Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

According to some reports, no one from the earlier LDF ministry is now part of the new ministry except for the Chief Minister. Many top performers were also not allowed to contest elections. The party says they want new faces.

Reports suggest those picked for the new cabinet are MV Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, KN Balagopal, P Rajeev, VN Vasavan, Saji Cherian, V Sivankutty, Mohd Riyas, Dr R Bindu, Veena George and V Abdul Rahman.

The LDF has retained power in Kerala by winning 99 seats, beating its rivals-Congress-headed United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-NDA.

KK Shailaja profile

KK Shailaja, also known as 'Shailaja Teacher', was earlier praised for handling the Nipah virus crisis in the state.

KK Shailaja has also been appreciated the way she managed to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

In September, the UK-based Prospect magazine selected KK Shailaja as the 'Top Thinker of the Year 2020'.

In the election, she had won by a huge margin of over 60,000 votes from Mattannur, her constituency, and hometown.

64-year-old CPM leader Shailaja secured 61.97% of votes from her constituency in the recently concluded Assembly elections.