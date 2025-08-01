Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society: 'A 20-year-old boy's dream has come true'

No India-Pakistan showdown at LA28? Olympic cricket qualification system casts doubts on fiercest rivalry

Natasha Poonawalla stuns in leather blouse, modern saree fusion; see pics here

THIS consumer company earns profit of Rs 5,343,00,000,000, details here

SHOCKING! IndiGo passenger assaulted mid-air due to..., accused handed over to CISF

IND vs ENG: Tempers flare as Joe Root, Prasidh Krishna exchange words in Test series decider - Watch

Sudipto Sen wins National Film Award for Best Director for The Kerala Story, netizens say 'Vanga ko hi de dete for Animal'

71st National Film Awards announced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail wins Best Film, Vikrant Massey named Best Actor

Muhammad Yunus' daughter funding secession of India to create 'Greater Bangladesh'? Is Turkey behind Saltanat-e-Bangla?

71st National Film Awards 2025: Rani Mukerji wins her first National Film Award for Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society: 'A 20-year-old boy's dream has come true'

Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society

No India-Pakistan showdown at LA28? Olympic cricket qualification system casts doubts on fiercest rivalry

No India-Pakistan showdown at LA28? Olympic cricket qualification system casts

Natasha Poonawalla stuns in leather blouse, modern saree fusion; see pics here

Natasha Poonawalla stuns in leather blouse, modern saree fusion; see pics here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

HomeIndia

INDIA

SHOCKING! IndiGo passenger assaulted mid-air due to..., accused handed over to CISF

In a shocking incident onboard IndiGo flight 6E138 from Mumbai to Kolkata, on Friday, a passenger was allegedly assaulted mid-air by a fellow traveller while receiving assistance from the IndiGo crew.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 08:25 PM IST

SHOCKING! IndiGo passenger assaulted mid-air due to..., accused handed over to CISF
Representative Image (iStock)

TRENDING NOW

In a shocking incident onboard IndiGo flight 6E138 from Mumbai to Kolkata, on Friday, a passenger was allegedly assaulted mid-air by a fellow traveller while receiving assistance from the IndiGo crew. Sources told ANI, a passenger who appeared to be feeling unwell was being attended to by IndiGo cabin crew when another flyer suddenly slapped him without any apparent reason. The motive behind the assault remains unclear at this time.

Sources confirmed that IndiGo has termed the assailant's behaviour as "unruly" and that the individual was handed over to security upon arrival in Kolkata. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took custody of the accused at the airport for further investigation.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

Further action is expected to be taken by the relevant security authorities in accordance with aviation security regulations. In line with IndiGo's statement, "We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew.

"The statement further read, "Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment on all our flights."

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
England's hypocrisy exposed? Oval curator, Brendon McCullum defy '2.5m rule' day after heated Gautam Gambhir spat
England's hypocrisy exposed? Oval curator, Brendon McCullum defy '2.5m rule'
Bank Holidays August 2025: From Rakhi, Independence Day, to Ganesh Chaturthi, check full list here
Bank Holidays August 2025: From Rakhi, Independence Day, to Ganesh Chaturthi, ch
Jammu and Kashmir: Bus carrying ITBP jawans falls into Sindh river, rescue operation underway
Jammu and Kashmir: Bus carrying ITBP jawans falls into Sindh river, rescue opera
Meet man, world's richest YouTuber, who once challenged T-Series, receives first-ever 400 million subscribers Play Button, he is...
Meet man, world's richest YouTuber, who once challenged T-Series, receives first
'Saiyaara chodd ke sab ladka, ladki...': Tej Pratap Yadav aka Teju Bhaiya shares hilarious moment while watching Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film
'Saiyaara chodd ke sab ladka, ladki...': Teju Bhaiya shares hilarious moment
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE