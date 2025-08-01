SHOCKING! IndiGo passenger assaulted mid-air due to..., accused handed over to CISF

In a shocking incident onboard IndiGo flight 6E138 from Mumbai to Kolkata, on Friday, a passenger was allegedly assaulted mid-air by a fellow traveller while receiving assistance from the IndiGo crew.

In a shocking incident onboard IndiGo flight 6E138 from Mumbai to Kolkata, on Friday, a passenger was allegedly assaulted mid-air by a fellow traveller while receiving assistance from the IndiGo crew. Sources told ANI, a passenger who appeared to be feeling unwell was being attended to by IndiGo cabin crew when another flyer suddenly slapped him without any apparent reason. The motive behind the assault remains unclear at this time.

Sources confirmed that IndiGo has termed the assailant's behaviour as "unruly" and that the individual was handed over to security upon arrival in Kolkata. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took custody of the accused at the airport for further investigation.

Further action is expected to be taken by the relevant security authorities in accordance with aviation security regulations. In line with IndiGo's statement, "We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew.

"The statement further read, "Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment on all our flights."

