Shocking! Hyderabad couple fights over blouse, wife commits suicide

In an unfortunate incident, a woman has allegedly has committed suicide followed by an argument over a blouse with her husband, who also happens to be a tailor in Hyderabad. The 35-year-old woman, Vijayalakshmi, was not happy with the way her husband had stitched her blouse.

As per reports by a leading news channel, the woman was found dead in her bedroom after the fight with her husband, Srinivas.

After the couple had an argument, Vijayalakshmi locked herself inside the bedroom. Later, when her children returned home from school, they found the door locked and tried to open it. When there was no response, her husband Srinivas was informed about the current situation.

Srinivas rushed back home and forced the door open only to find his wife dead lying on the floor.

The couple was living together in Golnaka Thirumala Nagar at Amberpet area and had two children.