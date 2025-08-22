Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

SHOCKING! headless body of woman found in Madhya Pradesh's Jhansi, lover chops body into seven pieces because...

The headless body of a woman, identified as Rachna Yadav, 35, was found in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district last week. Police have arrested Rachna's lover, former Maheba village head Sanjay Patel. Why did he murdered Rachna?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

SHOCKING! headless body of woman found in Madhya Pradesh's Jhansi, lover chops body into seven pieces because...
    The headless body of a woman, identified as Rachna Yadav, 35, was found in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district last week. Police have arrested Rachna's lover, former Maheba village head Sanjay Patel. Main accused Sanjay Patel, his nephew Sandeep Patel, strangled Rachna in the car, chopped her body into seven pieces and stuffed it into three sacks and threw in well, on August 9.  They even chopped her head in Jhansi's Kishorpura village, the head and feet were thrown into the Lakheri river..

    The pieces were found by a farmer, who suspected a foul smell from well.  Two sacks were also found floating on the surface.  Police conducted questioning of villagers and examining footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras to identify the body. The body was later identified as of Rachna Yadav's by her brother. He recognized his sister from a poster distributed by Police.   

    Why was Rachna Yadav was murdered?

    Rachna Yadav was in an extra marital affair, with Sanjay Patel, who has a wife and two children. Rachna was pressuring Sanjay to marry her, but he, refused. Rachna's phone records revealed repeated calls with Sanjay. Police started investigating into the matter. This led to a late-night raid on his house after which Sanjay confessed to the murder.

    Rachna was a resident of Malwara village, who had been married twice before and had two children from her first marriage. After leaving her second husband, she lived with Shivraj Yadav. In 2023, she had filed an FIR against Shivraj and his elder brother for dowry harassment, rape and attempted murder. Shivraj died in June. She then got into love affair with Sanjay. 

    Investigating team awarded

    The police team have been awarded for solving the case in seven days. The team included SWAT in-charge Jitendra Takkhar, Rajat Singh, Shailendra, Harshit, Durgesh Kumar, Rajneesh, and Atul Rajput from Todi Fatehpur police station. DIG Keshav Chaudhary gave Rs 50,000, SP RA Dr. Arvind Kumar Rs 20,000, and SSP Murthy Rs 20,000. 

