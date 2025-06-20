Justifying his approach to Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, former RAW chief AS Dulat recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pakistan to attend the wedding of Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter, and said Munir should visit India.

Believe it or not! In what may be called praising the enemy or playing devil's advocate in the Indian context, former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat has praised Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir. The former chief of the premier intelligence agency heaped praise on Pakistan's COAS for his meeting with US President Donald Trump. In what may appear next to impossible at present he called for Munir to come to India and meet PM Modi to thaw ties. Dulat made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Geo News at King's College, during a discussion on his newly published book 'The Chief Minister and the Spy.

Former RAW chief congratulates Asim Munir

Justifying his approach the former RAW chief recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pakistan to attend the wedding of Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter, and said that Pakistan must also try their hand at thawing the frozen ties. Dulat said, "I congratulate Field Marshal Asim Munir. Congratulations to the people of Pakistan. He should now come and meet Modi Ji in Hyderabad House and then may visit Amritsar. I believe that hardlines can be softened." He added, "In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pakistan to attend the wedding of Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter. Things can and should improve. Someone needs to bowl first. Imran Khan is in jail. The Field Marshal or Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can do that."

Dulat: Asim Munir should visit Delhi

The former RAW head said that relations are frozen between India and Pakistan, especially after the recent conflict but he was hopeful of a change, saying that if the meeting between Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump can take place, so even he could visit Delhi". According to Geo News, Dulat said, "Look at the Field Marshal's lunch in the US. Whoever arranged it, sent him to Delhi too. If it can happen in Washington, why not in Delhi."



He said that the Field Marshal's luncheon at the Cabinet Room and the Oval visit, lasting over two hours, was a major development in the US-Pakistan relations. He said, "This has happened for the first time. It's good and huge for Pakistan. I congratulate Pakistan but don't stop there, come to India too." Dulat told Geo News that India has good relations with the US.

Former RAW chief: India-Pakistan should hold talks

He said, "Pakistan has always progressed in these relations, that's why the Field Marshal is there." The former RAW chief advised both countries to talk directly to each other. He said there should be no war between India and Pakistan. "It's good that the recent conflict lasted for only four days." Praising Pakistan for its hospitality, Dulat said, "I am the only intelligence chief who visited Pakistan four times after retirement. Between 2010-2012 I visited four times. Pakistani hospitality cannot be matched. We cannot match it. I enjoyed it a lot." Dulat spoke about his friendship with former ISI chief General Asad Durrani and described him as a great friend.

(With inputs from ANI.)