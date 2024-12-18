The director of a play school was arrested in Noida's Phase-3 police station after a spy camera was reportedly detected in the bulb holder of the school's washroom, said the police.

The police said that a female teacher had informed the officials about the camera that was found in the school's washroom.

Providing details about the incident, the police said that when the teacher went to the washroom on December 10, she noticed something suspicious in the bulb holder. As she opened it, she discovered that a hidden camera had been placed inside it.

Soon, she informed the director, Navnish Sahay. However, he allegedly did not take any action into the matter, the police continued, adding that the female teacher further complained the security guard about the camera.

To he surprise, he told her that the camera had been installed by director Sahay.

During the course of investigation, the police found that the camera had been ordered online by the director, following which, he was arrested and is currently under the police custody.