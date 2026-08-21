Shocking CCTV footage: Man slaps nurse at Gujarat government hospital, held

A man was arrested after allegedly slapping a nurse at Limbdi Government Hospital in Gujarat during her night shift, with CCTV footage of the incident surfacing online.

A disturbing incident at a government hospital in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district has raised concerns over the safety of healthcare workers after a man allegedly assaulted a nurse during her night shift.

The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of August 15 at Limbdi Government Hospital. The accused, identified as 26-year-old Divyarajsinh Gajendrasinh Rana, allegedly entered the emergency ward and created a commotion while asking about the doctor.

According to reports, nurse Unnatiben Kanubhai Solanki was speaking on her mobile phone when Rana allegedly became angry. CCTV footage circulating online purportedly shows him approaching the nurse and slapping her. The nurse is then seen fleeing the area and seeking help from other hospital staff.

A disturbing incident at Limbdi Government Hospital in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district has raised concerns over the safety of healthcare workers after a man allegedly assaulted a nurse during her night shift.



The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of August 15,… pic.twitter.com/CWZRs3nTPh — Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) August 20, 2026

The footage also captures the nurse asking the man to speak calmly before the alleged assault.

Following the incident, hospital authorities informed the police. Based on the nurse’s complaint and CCTV footage, Limbdi Police registered an FIR and arrested Rana.

He was booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly assaulting the nurse and obstructing her while she was performing her official duties. Since the nurse works at a government hospital, she is considered a public servant.

Local reports said the accused was later brought back to the hospital, where he allegedly apologised to the nursing and medical staff. The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, particularly those working night shifts with limited staff.

Similar incident in Dombivli

A similar incident was reported in Dombivli earlier this year, when Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his associates were accused of assaulting doctors and medical staff at Shastrinagar Hospital in Thane district on July 6, 2026.

The Bombay High Court later granted Mhatre conditional bail and directed him to remain outside Maharashtra during the bail period. Reports said he could stay in Goa while complying with the conditions.