Shocking CCTV: Final moments of man who fell from influencer Shraddha Dubey’s apartment

A purported CCTV video showing 28-year-old businessman Shiva Sharma shortly before he fell from the fourth floor of influencer Shraddha Dubey's apartment in Lucknow has surfaced.

A CCTV video has surfaced showing the area around the apartment building shortly before businessman Shiva Sharma fell from the fourth floor of a flat in Lucknow on October 9.

The footage was reportedly recorded by a security camera at a nearby apartment complex. It shows the building from ground level and is now being examined by police. Investigators are studying the video along with other evidence to understand what happened before Sharma's fall.

However, the footage does not show how Sharma fell or establish whether another person was involved.

CCTV FOOTAGE EMERGES IN SHIVA SHARMA CASE! Lucknow: CCTV footage from a neighbouring apartment complex reportedly shows businessman #ShivaSharma falling from #ShraddhaDubey’s apartment. His mother has accused Shraddha Dubey, her sister and others of assault and murder. https://t.co/t5dfMv1SA4 — Smriti Sharmaa (@SmritiSharma_) October 14, 2026

Sharma's mother accuses girlfriend and others

Sharma, 28, was a cafe owner and was reportedly in a live-in relationship with influencer Shraddha Dubey. He died after falling from Dubey's fourth-floor flat at Awadh Green Apartments in Lucknow.

After his death, Sharma's mother, Ranjana Sharma, accused Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey, their driver, an associate named Adil and others of assault, harassment, blackmail and murder. Based on her complaint, Hazratganj police registered a murder case against the named accused and others.

Ranjana alleged that her son faced physical assault, threats and blackmail during his relationship with Dubey. She also claimed that he was pressured to continue the relationship and was threatened with criminal cases and public defamation.

The allegations have not been proved, and police are investigating the role of each person named in the complaint.

Post-mortem report being examined

Sharma's family reportedly raised questions about injuries they noticed on his body after his death. The post-mortem examination reportedly found several external and internal injuries, including damage to internal organs.

Investigators are examining the medical findings along with other evidence. The injuries alone do not establish whether Sharma fell accidentally, jumped or was pushed.

Police are using medical reports, CCTV footage and witness statements to reconstruct the events.

White Audi and apartment evidence under scanner

Investigators are also examining items recovered from the apartment and a white Audi that reportedly reached the building shortly after Sharma's fall. Reports have also mentioned chats recovered during the investigation that allegedly refer to influential people.

Police are checking the relevance of these chats and the vehicle's presence as they try to establish who was at the building around the time of the incident.

Police announce Rs 25,000 reward

Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information that could help locate the accused who are still absconding. Investigators suspect that some of the accused may have fled towards Nepal and are following leads to trace them.

The newly surfaced CCTV footage is now among the pieces of evidence being examined. However, it does not by itself establish what caused Sharma's fall or prove the murder allegations.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not yet reached a final conclusion about how Sharma died.