Shocking! Bride suffers heart attack due to excessive crying during 'bidaai' ceremony in Odisha's Sonepur

In a bizarre incident from Sonepur district of Odisha, a newlywed bride reportedly died of a heart attack during her bidaai ceremony. As per local news reports, the heart attack was caused due to excessive crying or emotional stress-induced at the moment. She was still in her bridal clothes when the incident occurred.

The bride, who has been identified as Gupteswari Sahoo aka Rosy, had tied the knot with Bisikesan of Tetelgaon village on Thursday.

On Friday early morning, the bidaai ceremony took place during which the incident occurred. According to the family members, the bride seemed perfectly fine and healthy.

As her parents were preparing to send her off to her in-laws, during her 'bidaai' ceremony after the wedding rituals, the bride named Rosy continued to cry, fainted, and collapsed on the ground. Rosy's family members and relatives tried to revive her by massaging her hands and spraying water on her face.

Rosy was immediately taken to the nearest Community Health Centre (CHC) where doctors declared her brought dead. Her body was handed over to her family after postmortem.

The doctors later said that the bride died due to a cardiac arrest due to 'excessive crying'. Her body, the doctors said that the final reports will be declared after the autopsy.

A resident of Julunda village while speaking to media said that Rosy had lately been in distress as she had lost her father a few months ago. It was her maternal uncle's family and some social workers who had organized the wedding.