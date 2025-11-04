Shocking! Bengaluru doctor sends chilling message to lover: 'I killed my wife for...'

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?
Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details
Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets without fees within 48 hours if..., check details
Harshvardhan Rane slammed for comparing Indian women's World Cup win with his film earning Rs 100 crore: 'This disgusting man is so...'
Meet Jonathan Bailey, 2025's Sexiest Man Alive, gay actor who joins Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney in the list; popularly known for..., his net worth is...
Gopichand Hinduja dies: Scion of richest Indian family in UK once ran business from Iran, shifted to London due to...
Gopichand Hinduja Dies: Indian-origin UK's richest man with wealth of Rs 409310 crore is survived by...
Gopichand Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group and richest man in UK, passes away at 85
At 59, Salman Khan shows off sculpted physique, powered by six-day workouts and simple home-cooked meals; See pics
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration for stray vacancy round begins today at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply
INDIA
Earlier in October, Mahendra was arrested for allegedly murdering his dermatologist-wife, Dr Kruthika M Reddy, at her father’s home in Marathahalli, where he reportedly administered her intravenous injections over two days, claiming they were part of her treatment.
In a shocking incident, a Bengaluru doctor has sent disturbing messages to at least four or five women after allegedly murdering his wife. According to police, the surgeon used the transaction notes section of the payment app PhonePe to communicate a week after committing the crime.
Bengaluru surgeon kills wife and sends message to lover
The incident came to light after the police authorities retrieved data from the doctor's seized phone and laptop. The doctor, identified as Mahendra Reddy, sent 'I killed my wife for you' to his lovers over the payment app, making a desperate move to rekindle relationships after his wife's death.
Earlier in October, Mahendra was arrested for allegedly murdering his dermatologist-wife, Dr Kruthika M Reddy, at her father’s home in Marathahalli, where he reportedly administered her intravenous injections over two days, claiming they were part of her treatment. She was declared dead at a nearby private hospital. The accused surgeon was arrested six months after the murder and had planned the crime meticulously using his medical expertise and his wife's health vulnerabilities. The couple had married on May 26, 2024. Police said that their marriage had deteriorated quickly.
The police initially registered an Unnatural Death Report, as the death appeared natural. However, Kruthika’s sister, Dr Nikitha M Reddy, sought a detailed investigation. Months later, the FSL report confirmed the presence of Propofol in multiple organs. The case was then reclassified as murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023; consequently, Mahendra was arrested from Manipal, Udupi.
Bengaluru surgeon's criminal background
According to the police, Mahendra’s family had a history of involvement in criminal cases. His twin brother, Dr Nagendra Reddy GS, had been accused of multiple cheating and criminal cases in 2018. Mahendra and another brother, Raghava Reddy GS, were named co-accused in a 2023 threat case. However, Kruthika’s family claimed these details were concealed at the time of marriage.