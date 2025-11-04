Shocking! Bengaluru doctor sends chilling message to lover: 'I killed my wife for...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?

Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details

Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets without fees within 48 hours if..., check details

Harshvardhan Rane slammed for comparing Indian women's World Cup win with his film earning Rs 100 crore: 'This disgusting man is so...'

Meet Jonathan Bailey, 2025's Sexiest Man Alive, gay actor who joins Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney in the list; popularly known for..., his net worth is...

Gopichand Hinduja dies: Scion of richest Indian family in UK once ran business from Iran, shifted to London due to...

Gopichand Hinduja Dies: Indian-origin UK's richest man with wealth of Rs 409310 crore is survived by...

Gopichand Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group and richest man in UK, passes away at 85

At 59, Salman Khan shows off sculpted physique, powered by six-day workouts and simple home-cooked meals; See pics

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration for stray vacancy round begins today at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?

Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details

Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...

Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets without fees within 48 hours if..., check details

Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets w

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

HomeIndia

INDIA

Shocking! Bengaluru doctor sends chilling message to lover: 'I killed my wife for...'

Earlier in October, Mahendra was arrested for allegedly murdering his dermatologist-wife, Dr Kruthika M Reddy, at her father’s home in Marathahalli, where he reportedly administered her intravenous injections over two days, claiming they were part of her treatment.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 04:36 PM IST

Shocking! Bengaluru doctor sends chilling message to lover: 'I killed my wife for...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a shocking incident, a Bengaluru doctor has sent disturbing messages to at least four or five women after allegedly murdering his wife.  According to police, the surgeon used the transaction notes section of the payment app PhonePe to communicate a week after committing the crime. 

Bengaluru surgeon kills wife and sends message to lover

The incident came to light after the police authorities retrieved data from the doctor's seized phone and laptop. The doctor, identified as Mahendra Reddy, sent 'I killed my wife for you' to his lovers over the payment app, making a desperate move to rekindle relationships after his wife's death. 

Earlier in October, Mahendra was arrested for allegedly murdering his dermatologist-wife, Dr Kruthika M Reddy, at her father’s home in Marathahalli, where he reportedly administered her intravenous injections over two days, claiming they were part of her treatment. She was declared dead at a nearby private hospital. The accused surgeon was arrested six months after the murder and had planned the crime meticulously using his medical expertise and his wife's health vulnerabilities. The couple had married on May 26, 2024. Police said that their marriage had deteriorated quickly.

The police initially registered an Unnatural Death Report, as the death appeared natural. However, Kruthika’s sister, Dr Nikitha M Reddy, sought a detailed investigation. Months later, the FSL report confirmed the presence of Propofol in multiple organs. The case was then reclassified as murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023; consequently, Mahendra was arrested from Manipal, Udupi. 

Bengaluru surgeon's criminal background

According to the police, Mahendra’s family had a history of involvement in criminal cases. His twin brother, Dr Nagendra Reddy GS, had been accused of multiple cheating and criminal cases in 2018. Mahendra and another brother, Raghava Reddy GS, were named co-accused in a 2023 threat case. However, Kruthika’s family claimed these details were concealed at the time of marriage.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?
Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details
Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...
Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets without fees within 48 hours if..., check details
Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets w
Harshvardhan Rane slammed for comparing Indian women's World Cup win with his film earning Rs 100 crore: 'This disgusting man is so...'
Harshvardhan Rane slammed for this reason, netizens call him 'disgusting man'
Meet Jonathan Bailey, 2025's Sexiest Man Alive, gay actor who joins Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney in the list; popularly known for..., his net worth is...
Meet Jonathan Bailey, Sexiest Man Alive, gay actor known for... net worth is...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE