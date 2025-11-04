Shocking! Bengaluru doctor sends chilling message to lover: 'I killed my wife for...'

Earlier in October, Mahendra was arrested for allegedly murdering his dermatologist-wife, Dr Kruthika M Reddy, at her father’s home in Marathahalli, where he reportedly administered her intravenous injections over two days, claiming they were part of her treatment.

In a shocking incident, a Bengaluru doctor has sent disturbing messages to at least four or five women after allegedly murdering his wife. According to police, the surgeon used the transaction notes section of the payment app PhonePe to communicate a week after committing the crime.



Bengaluru surgeon kills wife and sends message to lover

The incident came to light after the police authorities retrieved data from the doctor's seized phone and laptop. The doctor, identified as Mahendra Reddy, sent 'I killed my wife for you' to his lovers over the payment app, making a desperate move to rekindle relationships after his wife's death.

Earlier in October, Mahendra was arrested for allegedly murdering his dermatologist-wife, Dr Kruthika M Reddy, at her father’s home in Marathahalli, where he reportedly administered her intravenous injections over two days, claiming they were part of her treatment. She was declared dead at a nearby private hospital. The accused surgeon was arrested six months after the murder and had planned the crime meticulously using his medical expertise and his wife's health vulnerabilities. The couple had married on May 26, 2024. Police said that their marriage had deteriorated quickly.

The police initially registered an Unnatural Death Report, as the death appeared natural. However, Kruthika’s sister, Dr Nikitha M Reddy, sought a detailed investigation. Months later, the FSL report confirmed the presence of Propofol in multiple organs. The case was then reclassified as murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023; consequently, Mahendra was arrested from Manipal, Udupi.



Bengaluru surgeon's criminal background



According to the police, Mahendra’s family had a history of involvement in criminal cases. His twin brother, Dr Nagendra Reddy GS, had been accused of multiple cheating and criminal cases in 2018. Mahendra and another brother, Raghava Reddy GS, were named co-accused in a 2023 threat case. However, Kruthika’s family claimed these details were concealed at the time of marriage.