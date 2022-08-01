Shocking audio of Sanjay Raut ‘abusing, threatening’ Patra Chawl case witness Swapna Patkar leaked

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File photo)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has now found himself to be in more legal trouble, as an FIR has been lodged against him for allegedly abusing and threatening Swapna Patkar, who is the wife of Sujit Patkar, a close aide of the Shiv Sena leader.

This comes soon after an audio clip of Swapna had gone viral in which Raut was allegedly heard threatening her. Now, an FIR has been registered against the Shiv Sena MP at the Vakola police station under sections 504,506 and 509 of IPC.

Notably, Swapna Patkar is a witness in the Patra Chawl land case, for which the Enforcement Directorate detained Raut on Sunday after hours of raids at his residence. Meanwhile, Raut has been arrested by the ED in relation to the case, claimed his brother Sunil Raut on Sunday.

As per ANI reports, Sunil Raut said, “Sanjay Raut has been arrested. The BJP is afraid of him and got him arrested. They haven’t given us any documents (regarding his arrest). He has been framed. He will be produced in court tomorrow at 11.30 am.”

Swapna Patkar, who is a renowned personality in the Marathi film industry, is one of the key witnesses in the Patra Chawl redevelopment case. It has been alleged in the complained that Raut threatened Patkar since she is linked with the case.

In an audio clip which is doing rounds on social media, a man’s voice – allegedly Sanjay Raut – can be seen hurling obscene threats and abuses to a woman – allegedly Swapna Patkar. Patkar is the same woman who had earlier alleged that she was being “harassed and tortured” by Sanjay Raut back in 2021.

After being detained on Sunday, Sanjay Raut said, "False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut won’t be cowed down. I will not leave the party."

(With ANI inputs)

