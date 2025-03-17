UP police are searching for suspended college Chief Proctor Rajnish Kumar, accused of sexually abusing students, recording videos, and using them for blackmail.

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras are searching for Rajnish Kumar, the suspended Chief Proctor of Seth Phool Chand Bagla PG College, also known as 'Old Degree College.' Kumar is accused of sexually abusing students and recording the acts to blackmail them. The disturbing allegations have sparked outrage, especially after explicit images of him assaulting students surfaced on social media. As a result, the college administration suspended him, and police have registered a case against him. However, Kumar is now on the run, and authorities are working to locate him.

Anonymous Complaint Exposes the Crime

The case first came to light around 10 months ago when the police received an anonymous letter accusing Kumar of blackmailing students into sexual acts in exchange for passing marks and teaching job opportunities. Recently, NDTV also received a similar anonymous complaint from a woman claiming she had contacted multiple authorities but received no help. In her letter, she wrote, "I have not used my real name because this ruthless professor will kill me. But what I cannot understand is, don’t the pictures I enclosed prove his crime?"

Evidence: 59 Obscene Videos on a Pen Drive

Along with the anonymous letters, a pen drive was submitted as evidence. It reportedly contains 59 videos of Kumar engaging in inappropriate acts with students. The students’ faces have been blurred to protect their identities. According to sources, Kumar used a hidden camera to record these acts and later blackmailed the victims into further abuse. The complainant also alleged that several people in the college administration were aware of his actions but did nothing to stop him.

Police Action and Challenges in the Investigation

Police have registered a case against Kumar under multiple sections related to rape, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse by a person in authority. Following this, the college suspended him. However, Kumar has denied the allegations, stating that he has been facing such accusations for the past 18 months and that previous investigations have not found him guilty.

The biggest challenge for the police in their investigation is the lack of a formal statement from the victims. Many students are reportedly too afraid to come forward due to fear of stigma and further harassment. The videos, according to police, date back to 2023, but without direct testimony from the victims, building a strong legal case remains difficult.

As authorities continue their search for Kumar, the case has drawn widespread attention, with people demanding strict action against him and justice for the victims.