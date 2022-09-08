Shocking! 19-year-old Tamil Nadu girl commits suicide after failing to clear NEET 2022 Exam

File Photo

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old Tamil Nadu girl committed suicide after failing to pass the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET, for admission to MBBS and allied courses. The girl, identified as Lakshmana Swetha (19), from Tirumullavayal in Chennai committed suicide on Thursday morning. The NEET results were announced on Wednesday.

The student was also pursuing a second-year MBBS in the Philippines. Swetha was the daughter of a government school headmistress and she completed Class 12 in 2019. She was living with her mother before moving to the Philippines since her mother became estranged from her father.

"After seeing her failure, she hanged herself with a shawl in the hall and died. At 3:30, his mother Amuda called for an ambulance. and The mother rushed her daughter to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH), Kilpauk, Chennai," said police.

Earlier on September 2, a 21-year-old medical aspirant, preparing for the NEET died by suicide. She was identified as Rajalakshmi. It is said that Rajalakshmi, who wrote the NEET exam for the 3rd time, committed suicide after the answer keys of NEET were made available online, fearing that she would not be able to clear the exam and fulfill her father's dream of becoming a doctor.

In the results of the NEET UG-2022, which were declared on Wednesday evening, Rajasthan's Tanishka bagged the topmost rank among the 17.64 lakh candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam. The undergraduate medical entrance test had taken place on July 17. The tests were conducted at 3,570 centres spread across 497 cities in the country and 14 cities out of India.

For the unversed, after the NEET 2021 Results were declared, around 12 students committed suicide in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly passed a Bill against NEET-based medical admission in Tamil Nadu.

The state is batting for marks in the Plus two examinations to be made criteria for admission to the Medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. The Bill, which was passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly amid the opposition of the BJP legislators, was forwarded to the Governor for clearance. This has become a major conformation between the Governor and the Tamil Nadu government.