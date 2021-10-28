Headlines

Shocking! 17-year-old girl delivers baby watching YouTube videos, lover arrested

The police said the girl managed to hide her pregnancy from her visually challenged mother and her father who works as a night watchman.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 08:40 AM IST

In a shocking incident from Kerala's Malappuram district, a 17-year-old girl delivered a baby boy at home with the help of YouTube videos on October 20. It is said that the girl was allegedly impregnated by her lover. The matter came to light after two days of the delivery when she developed some infections. 

The mother of the girl found out and rushed her to a nearby government hospital where she is recovering. The preliminary investigations showed that the girl did not receive any external help during the entire childbirth process and she herself cut the umbilical cord using YouTube videos as a guide. 

The hospital informed the Malappuram district child welfare committee (CWC) about the matter who then contacted the police. On the basis of the girl's statement, the police arrested the 21-year-old lover from her locality. The man has been arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC Section 376 (Rape), the police said. 

Reports suggest the girl's parents came to know about the incident on October 22 when they heard the cries of the baby. The police said the girl managed to hide her pregnancy from her visually challenged mother and her father who works as a night watchman.

Both the minor and the man had been into a relationship and the families of the two were planning their marriage after she reached the legally permissible age of 18, as per the child welfare committee. The police are thinking of conducting a DNA test of the baby as part of the probe.

