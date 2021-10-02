Shocking! 10-month-old baby brutally beaten up by nanny in West Bengal, act caught on camera

In a shocking incident reported from West Bengal's East Midnapore district, a nanny would beat up a 10-month old baby while the parents would be out for work.

The nanny, who had been working in the household since 2018, would beat the baby and the act was caught on the CCTV camera.

The baby, who was kept in the care of the nanny in Paskura town, would stick to the parents when they would return and refuse to go to the nanny. Finding the baby's behaviour strange and suspicious, they installed CCTV cameras in the house.

The parents later started observing the CCTV feed from their workplace and were shocked to see how the nanny was brutally beating up the baby.

They immediately registered a complaint with the Paskura police station and the nanny was arrested.

The baby has been admitted to the Medinipur Medical College and Hospital as it took very ill.