SHOCKER! Hyderabad man burns wife alive in front of children, pushes daughter into fire, flees from site; manhunt launched

INDIA
In a horrific incident from Hyderabad, a woman was set on fire by his husband in front of their children on December 24 in the Nallakunta area. As per reports, the accused Venkatesh was suspicious of his wife, Triveni of having an affair.
Venkatesh and his wife Triveni had a love marriage and have two children, a daughter and a son. After, Venkatesh grew suspicious of Triveni, they started to have fights and Venkatesh started harassing her. Triveni left Venkatesh and shifted back to her mother's house. However, she returned home in Hyderabad after Venkatesh promised her that he would change.
On December 24, Venkatesh reportedly assaulted his wife in front of their children. He poured petrol on her, and set her on fire. When he daughter tried to save her mother, Venkatesh pushed her into the flames. He fled away from the home.
While Triveni was burnt alive and killed, the daughter was saved and sustained minor burn injuries. The neighbours were alerted by the screams and rushed the daughter to hospital. The police has now launched a manhunt.